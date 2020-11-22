Police: Man critical after being shot 11 times in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot 11 times Sunday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers patrolling the city's 19th district responded to the area of 55th Street and Wyalusing Street around 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

A man in his 40's was reportedly taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine exactly where the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made, according to police.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest