Police: Man dies after assault in New Castle

article

New Castle County police say a man found critically injured when officers responded to a report of an assault over the weekend has died.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the Mansion Park Townhouses community in New Castle on Friday night.

When they arrived, police say officers found a 58-year-old man with major trauma to the head and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man died Saturday evening. Detectives from the criminal investigations unit are investigating.

The investigation is very active and police say more updates are expected.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter