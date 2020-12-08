Police: Man dies after he is found shot in car in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot as he sat inside a car in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.
The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Monday on the 3900 block of North Smedley Street.
Officers responded to the scene for a report of a person with a gun when they found the 36-year-old victim inside a Chrysler 200 with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim has since been identified as William Elliot.
No weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.
