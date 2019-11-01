Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man fatally shot while sitting in car in South Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a man has died after he was shot five times while sitting in his car Friday morning in South Philadelphia.

Officials discovered 33-year-old William Gantz gunned down near 21st and Jackson streets shortly before noon.

Gantz reportedly inside a white Mazda when a hail of bullets struck him in the jaw, chest and stomach.

Emergency responders say Gantz died on the scene. 

Authorities have not made any arrests.