Police: Man fatally stabbed over $80 soccer jersey; suspect arrested

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Philadelphia
OXFORD CIRCLE - Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Oxford Circle.

The incident occured just after 4 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Hellerman Street.

Police say the man was stabbed once in the stomach after a fight over an $80 soccer jersey.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Charges have not yet been filed. The victim and suspect have yet to be identified.