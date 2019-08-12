Police: Man fatally stabbed over $80 soccer jersey; suspect arrested
OXFORD CIRCLE - Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Oxford Circle.
The incident occured just after 4 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Hellerman Street.
Police say the man was stabbed once in the stomach after a fight over an $80 soccer jersey.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Charges have not yet been filed. The victim and suspect have yet to be identified.