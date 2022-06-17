Police: Man in his 20s shot in broad daylight and killed in West Powelton
WEST POWELTON - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in his 20s.
Officials say police responded to the 600 block of Brooklyn Street just before 1:15 Friday afternoon, on the report of a shooting.
Police arrived to find a man, thought to be in his 20s, but otherwise unidentified, lying face down in the street, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.
An investigation into a motive for the shooting in broad daylight is ongoing. Officials say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.
