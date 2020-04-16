Police: Man killed in Kensington shooting

A man has died after police say he was shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the 700 block of East Madison Street just before 2 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot as many as four times in the head by an unknown suspect.

Responding officers transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he died around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

