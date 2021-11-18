Police: Man killed in Oxford Circle triple shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was killed in a triple shooting in the city's Oxford Circle section.

It happened on the 6300 block of Castor Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to police. a 26-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died. A 31-year-old man was shot in the foot and back. A 22-year-old man was shot in the calf. Both victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

