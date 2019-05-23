Police: Man killed, woman wounded in North Philly shooting

article

Police say a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting on the 1600 block of Diamond Street in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened a block away from Temple University's campus around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, someone fired more than 20 shots from a semi-automatic weapon. A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and a 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach.

The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.