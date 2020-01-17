Police: Man punches SEPTA driver in East Lansdowne

Police say they are searching for a man who punched a SEPTA driver in East Lansdowne on New Year’s Eve.

It happened on Route 113 at the intersection of Pembroke and Oak Avenues around 10:30 p.m. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to investigators, the man refused to pay and began arguing with the bus driver and then punched her in the face twice. He fled and was last seen on Oak Avenue.



The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps lead to the arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215- 580-8111.



