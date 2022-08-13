Police: Man run over in West Philadelphia after attempting to get into a vehicle

article

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was run over by a vehicle in West Philadelphia.

Officials said the incident happened at 50th and Haverford Avenue Saturday morning, just after 9:30.

The man is alleged to have attempted to get into vehicles at intersections. The man tried to get into a vehicle at 50th and Haverford, by grabbing the rear driver side door handle.

The driver then pulls away and the victim is dragged and run over by the rear tire.

Medics transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say the striking vehicle could possibly be a Honda CRV. They are investigating the incident and say no arrests have been made.