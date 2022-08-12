Boy, 6, grazed by bullet while sitting in car in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A young boy who was sitting in the back seat of a car was shot in North Philadelphia, authorities say.

According to police, the incident occurred at 121:11 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue.

Officials say the boy, 6, was sitting in the back seat of a car when he was grazed on his left bicep.

He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital by private car and listed in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made in the case.