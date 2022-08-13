Philadelphia gun violence: 10 people shot as gunfire erupts across the city Friday night

A late-night double shooting became the latest act of gun violence as at least four separate shootings rang out across Philadelphia Friday night.

Police say they found two people suffering from gunshots when they arrived on the scene on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:30 p.m.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where a man died from his injuries, and another victim is reportedly still being treated.

The double shooting comes just hours after at least eight others were struck by gunfire ahead of the weekend.

The violence began around 5 p.m. when police say three people, including a 75-year-old man, were injured in a shooting that erupted in North Philadelphia.

Just 15 minutes later, a man in his mid 20s is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot in the head inside a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section

Authorities say four people were then injured during a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in Friday night's shootings.