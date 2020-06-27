Police: Man shot 3 times in West Philadelphia in critical condition

article

Authorities say a 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot three times Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

According to police, gunfire erupted near the intersection of 62nd Street and Lansdowne Street just after noontime.

The victim, whose identity has not been reported by police, was shot once in the abdomen and twice in the right arm.

MORE: Police investigating double shooting outside Lower Merion radio station

Police say the victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital by private vehicle.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests at this time.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP