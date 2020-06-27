Police investigating double shooting outside Lower Merion radio station

Authorities say two young adults were injured when gunfire erupted outside a Lower Merion Township radio station early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near the front entrance of the 101.1 More FM in Bala Cynwyd just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say 18-year-old Masir Williams and 19-year-old Thalia Serrano were sitting outside the station when they were hit by gunfire from a dark-colored sedan.

The man and woman were reportedly hit multiple times. Police say they are in stable condition at Lankenau Hospital.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not announced a motive for the violence.

