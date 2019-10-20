Police: Man shot in shoulder drove himself to hospital

A Philadelphia man is in stable condition after police say he was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to the hospital Sunday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the 24-year-old was leaving the Sunoco gas station on the 5800 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard around midnight when he was shot once in the right shoulder.

The man reportedly drove himself to Frankford Hospital and was later transferred to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident.