Police: Man shot multiple times, killed inside store in North Philadelphia

A man has died after he was shot multiple times inside a store in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday inside a Chinese store on the 1600 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police say the a John Doe was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced at 10:54 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

