Police: Man shot several times in head, back in West Philadelphia

Authorities say a man is in extremely critical condition after he was shot several times in the head and back Friday night in West Philadelphia.

According to police, gunfire erupted on the 200 block of North 52nd Street just after 9 p.m.

Investigators say a 33-year-old man was taken to University of Pennsylvania Hospital by private car with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back.

Police have reportedly not made any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting.

