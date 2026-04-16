Philadelphia weather: More record-breaking heat expected on Thursday

The Brief More record-breaking heat is expected on Thursday with highs expected to return to the 90s. Philly set a new record high on Wednesday, breaking a previous record set over 80 years ago. Temperatures will take a step back ahead of the weekend.



Another spring scorcher is on tap for Philadelphia on Thursday with record-breaking high temperatures for the second day in a row.

What we know:

Philadelphia broke an 85-year-old temperature record on Wednesday, besting the previous record of 88 degrees by reaching 92.

Forecasters expect an almost identical weather day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and record-breaking temps in the 90s.

The record high for April 16 set back in 2002 is 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Record-setting heat on Wednesday

By the numbers:

Philadelphia wasn't the only place in our area that set a new record high temperature on Wednesday.

Reading and Trenton also broke their previous record highs, reaching 89 and 88, respectively.

Wilmington cracked the 90s, a new record, and Atlantic City tied its previous record of 90 degrees.

What's next:

Temperatures will take a step back ahead of the weekend, with highs forecasted to reach the 80s on Friday.

Saturday will be a picture-perfect spring day across the region with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

A cold front will push some showers into the area on Sunday and knock temperatures into the 50s by Monday.