Philadelphia weather: More record-breaking heat expected on Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Another spring scorcher is on tap for Philadelphia on Thursday with record-breaking high temperatures for the second day in a row.
What we know:
Philadelphia broke an 85-year-old temperature record on Wednesday, besting the previous record of 88 degrees by reaching 92.
Forecasters expect an almost identical weather day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and record-breaking temps in the 90s.
The record high for April 16 set back in 2002 is 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Record-setting heat on Wednesday
By the numbers:
Philadelphia wasn't the only place in our area that set a new record high temperature on Wednesday.
Reading and Trenton also broke their previous record highs, reaching 89 and 88, respectively.
Wilmington cracked the 90s, a new record, and Atlantic City tied its previous record of 90 degrees.
What's next:
Temperatures will take a step back ahead of the weekend, with highs forecasted to reach the 80s on Friday.
Saturday will be a picture-perfect spring day across the region with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
A cold front will push some showers into the area on Sunday and knock temperatures into the 50s by Monday.