Police: Man shot twice while driving in East Oak Lane

A man is recovering after police said he was shot twice while driving Friday morning in East Oak Lane.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Cheltenham Avenue around 8 a.m.

The 34-year-old victim was reportedly shot once in the left arm and left side. He was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been reported by police. Investigators are working to piece together the events surrounding the gun violence.

