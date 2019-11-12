Police: Man sneaks into University of Delaware student’s bedroom in middle of night

Police are investigating after an intruder somehow got into a University of Delaware student's bedroom in the middle of the night.

University of Delaware senior Amy Andre says she won't soon forget the terrifying discovery she made inside her bedroom early Sunday morning when she was awakened from a sound sleep.

"I woke up and a guy was standing in my bedroom kind of looking at me. I said hello. He didn't say anything, just kind of looked at me," she told FOX 29.

Andre says it was around 2 a.m. when she spotted the intruder in her bedroom at the home where she lives with fellow students on Chambers Street. Her encounter with the complete stranger lasted a matter of seconds.

"He turned around, walked out of my room. He started walking down the steps, so I followed and he ran out of our house," she explained.

According to police, the intruder ran out a back door onto South Chapel Street. Nothing was taken and nothing was damaged. No one was hurt during the incident. Investigators say no one in the house knew the young man.

The whole ordeal rattled Andre and her roommates.

Newark police say they are aware that there have been rumors on social media of other similar incidents from the same evening. However, no other incidents from that evening have been reported to Newark Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. D. Bystricky at (302) 366-7100 x. 3136 or dbystricky@newark.de.us.

