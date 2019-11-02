Police: Man stabbed, robbed in West Philadelphia home invasion

article

A man is injured after police say he was stabbed and robbed during a West Philadelphia home invasion.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on the 6100 block of Vine Street.

Police said an uknown man broke into the victim's home and cut the victim on the arm with a knife. He reportedly fled the scene with a television, cell phone and Air Pods.

The 43-year-old victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

