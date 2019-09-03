Police: Man stabs girlfriend to death in Port Richmond

article

Police are investigating after they say a man stabbed his girlfriend to death while she was staying at a friend's home in Port Richmond.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the 3000 block of Agate Street.

Family members let police inside the home, where they found the 35-year-old woman laying on the living room floor. She suffered multiple stab wounds to her head, neck and torso. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the family members suspected her boyfriend committed the homicide and led them to his Kensington home on the 2000 block of Eas Lippincott Street. He was subsequently taken into custody

The suspect, who is 26, has yet to be identified. His home is being held for a search warrant to find the alleged murder weapon.

Investigators say the woman was staying at the friend's home because she was having domestic problems with her boyfriend.

Three young children were home at the time of the incident. At least one of them is related to the victim. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.