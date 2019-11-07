Police: Naked man performs lewd act in front of Glassboro home

Glassboro police are investigating after they say a man walked up to a home in the Chestnut Ridge development and committed a lewd act

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was caught on Brian Stockl's doorbell camera, which was just installed last week. His wife woke up and saw the video on her phone first.

"It's in the dark. It's night vision and this guy is approaching our house. I look at it it's like, he's not dressed. This guy, this guy is naked," he told FOX 29.

Stockl lives there with his wife and two teenage sons. No one has ever seen the man before. He's there for 10 seconds, before possibly spotting the camera, and walking back to his car. They're guessing it might be a Chevy Malibu or Ford Fusion he gets in.

If anyone can identify this man or has any information regarding this incident, please contact D/Cpl. Howery at 856-881-1501, ext. 88167.