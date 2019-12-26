Police: New Castle County porch pirates captured

article

Authorities in Delaware say two suspected porch pirates who swiped several Christmas gifts and other items from homes in New Castle County have been captured.

Vernell Foster, 35, and Angelique Martinez, 27, were arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor theft, criminal trespassing and related crimes.

Police say Foster and Martinez stole packages from homes in the Rutherford community and primarily operated on Harmony Road.

Police were reportedly able to recover many of the stolen items, but believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Newark Police Department's non-emergency line at 302-573-2800.