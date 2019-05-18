Police: Officer charged with child abuse after giving children, 1 and 6, alcohol

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is facing charges of child abuse after police said he gave alcohol to two young children.

Officer Robert Milton was charged with two counts of midemeanor child abuse. The children involved were a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old. Milton is the biological father of one of the children and was in a prior relationship with the mother of the other child.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on May 15.

Officials said Milton was in control of the alcohol container the entire time.

"I am disappointed by this incident. As we honor the men and women in law enforcement this week, it is important that the community understands the overwhelming majority of police officers serve with integrity," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief of Police Kerr Putney. "Officers who betray their oath and break the law will be held accountable for their actions."

Milton, who is assigned to the airport, was placed on administrative leave without pay. He has been with CMPD since May 7, 2012.