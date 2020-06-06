Police officer saves choking child at Olive Garden while on lunch break

article

A police officer in North Carolina is being hailed a hero for his quick actions to save a choking child while on his lunch break.

The Gastonia Police Department says Capt. Trent Conard was eating lunch at the Olive Garden restaurant when he heard a woman shout, “She’s not breathing, my baby’s not breathing!”

Conard immediately rushed to the family's side where the child had turned blue and was limp. He immediately performed four or five lifesaving back thrusts.

The quick response ultimately brought the child back.

“That’s what we do as police officers, that’s how we’re trained,” Conard said. “It’s awesome to be able to help someone in their moment of need and save a life.”