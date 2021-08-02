Police officers rescue trapped fawn in New Jersey

It was a heartwarming scene caught on video.

Police officers were called to a home in Washington Township, New Jersey on Sunday for reports of a trapped baby fawn.

The deer had gotten itself stuck inside of a fenced in yard for over six hours.

Fortunately, police on the scene were able to pick up the fawn and carry it back over the fence and let it free into nature.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter