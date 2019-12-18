Police: One hurt in shooting at pet store in Delaware County; suspect in custody

article

Authorities say a man is injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a pet store in Delaware County Wednesday night.

According to police the shooting occurred at the PetValu Store on the 4000 block of Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven.

One man reportedly sustained a graze wound to a lower extremity. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police have a suspect in custody and have recovered a firearm on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.