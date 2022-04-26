Police: Pedestrian, house struck by driver in Mantua

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left one woman in the hospital and a Mantua home with damage on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to police, the crash happened at 12:43 p.m. on the 3800 block of Parrish Street.

Authorities say a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Parrish Street struck a parked Ford Ranger and a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

After that, the Malibu finally came to a stop on the front porch of a home on Parrish Street, police say.

Authorities say the driver stayed on the scene and there were no signs of impairment or reports of injuries.

According to police, the pedestrian was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing.