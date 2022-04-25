Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Chester County home

article

Authorities say two adults and a child were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Chester County.

Officers from the East Marlborough Township Police Department went to a home on Federal Walk in Kennett Square Monday for a wellness check.

Police say a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 12-year-old were found shot to death.

Police found multiple spent shell casings and a semi-automatic handgun at the home. Investigators later learned that there was a history of domestic violence at the home.

"We are doing a thorough investigation into the events that led up to this horrible incident," East Marlborough Township Police Chief Robert Clarke said.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan called the apparent murder-suicide a "inconceivable tragedy."