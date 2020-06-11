Police: Philadelphia officer injured after suspect threw rock through car window

article

Philadelphia police say an officer was injured after a suspect threw a rock into his vehicle in Crescentville early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near the 1200 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

Police say the uniformed officer was driving in an unmarked patrol car with his front driver's side window down when an unknown person threw a rock into the car.

The officer was able to drive himself to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be treated and released. FOX 29's Dave Schratweiser reports the officer required multiple stitches.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

