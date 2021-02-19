Police: Delivery driver's family found safe after suspect takes off in vehicle

article

Philadelphia police say a family has been found safe after a suspect jumped into a pizza delivery driver's car and took off with his wife and two children inside in the city's Tioga section.

It happened at Broad Street and Erie Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the delivery driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery with his 25-year-old wife and his two children a 4-year-old and 2-year-old kids when a man jumped inside the car and took off with the family inside.

The car was found on the 2100 block of Spring Garden. The suspect then took a gray 2014 Toyota Scion. He was last seen heading eastbound on Spring Garden from 21st Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around 5-foot-9, with a medium build.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter