Police: Pregnant woman in critical condition following shooting in Kensington

Philadelphia police say a woman who is 9 months pregnant was shot in Kensington.

It happened on the 1800 block of E. Atlantic Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the 39-year-old woman was standing in a driveway when she was shot once in the abdomen. Police believe she may have been struck by a stray bullet.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police do not have a description of the shooter at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

