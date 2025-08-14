Police pursuit on I-95 ends in crash, arrest of 2 teens in Chester: Wilmington police

The Brief A vehicle led police on a pursuit from Delaware to Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon, Wilmington Police say. According to state police, the suspected vehicle was involved in other recent pursuits in the region. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.



An investigation in Pennsylvania and Delaware is underway after a police pursuit turned into a crash on I-95 and led to two arrests Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilmington police officers were on patrol when they located a vehicle that they say had been involved in pursuits with multiple police agencies in the region this week.

As officers attempted to conduct a stop, they say the vehicle rammed into two Wilmington Police vehicles, causing minor damage.

Police say the suspected vehicle then continued to flee from police onto I-95.

With the help of Delaware State Police, the pursuit continued on the highway into Pennsylvania.

Police say the vehicle ultimately struck a median and came to a stop.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police took the driver and passenger, both 18-years-old, into custody without further incident.

What's next:

Both suspects remain in custody in Pennsylvania.

Charges in Pennsylvania and Delaware are pending further investigation.