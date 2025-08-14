Police pursuit on I-95 ends in crash, arrest of 2 teens in Chester: Wilmington police
CHESTER, Pa. - An investigation in Pennsylvania and Delaware is underway after a police pursuit turned into a crash on I-95 and led to two arrests Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilmington police officers were on patrol when they located a vehicle that they say had been involved in pursuits with multiple police agencies in the region this week.
As officers attempted to conduct a stop, they say the vehicle rammed into two Wilmington Police vehicles, causing minor damage.
Police say the suspected vehicle then continued to flee from police onto I-95.
With the help of Delaware State Police, the pursuit continued on the highway into Pennsylvania.
Police say the vehicle ultimately struck a median and came to a stop.
No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Police took the driver and passenger, both 18-years-old, into custody without further incident.
What's next:
Both suspects remain in custody in Pennsylvania.
Charges in Pennsylvania and Delaware are pending further investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Wilmington Police Department.