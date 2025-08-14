Expand / Collapse search

Police pursuit on I-95 ends in crash, arrest of 2 teens in Chester: Wilmington police

Published  August 14, 2025 5:24pm EDT
The Brief

    • A vehicle led police on a pursuit from Delaware to Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon, Wilmington Police say.
    • According to state police, the suspected vehicle was involved in other recent pursuits in the region.
    • The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

CHESTER, Pa. - An investigation in Pennsylvania and Delaware is underway after a police pursuit turned into a crash on I-95 and led to two arrests Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilmington police officers were on patrol when they located a vehicle that they say had been involved in pursuits with multiple police agencies in the region this week. 

As officers attempted to conduct a stop, they say the vehicle rammed into two Wilmington Police vehicles, causing minor damage.

Police say the suspected vehicle then continued to flee from police onto I-95. 

With the help of Delaware State Police, the pursuit continued on the highway into Pennsylvania. 

Police say the vehicle ultimately struck a median and came to a stop. 

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident. 

Police took the driver and passenger, both 18-years-old, into custody without further incident. 

What's next:

Both suspects remain in custody in Pennsylvania. 

Charges in Pennsylvania and Delaware are pending further investigation.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Wilmington Police Department.

