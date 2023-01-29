Police: Quadruple shooting leaves 4 men injured in Oxford Circle

article

Four young men were struck when several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle Saturday night.

Police say the quadruple shooting took place on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 9 p.m.

Four victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were placed in stable condition:

A 20-year-old shot in the back

An 18-year-old shot in the thigh

A 21-year-old shot in the leg

A 22-year-old shot multiple times in the legs

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered,