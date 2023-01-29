Expand / Collapse search

Police: Quadruple shooting leaves 4 men injured in Oxford Circle

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Four young men were struck when several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle Saturday night.

Police say the quadruple shooting took place on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 9 p.m.

Four victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were placed in stable condition:

  • A 20-year-old shot in the back
  • An 18-year-old shot in the thigh
  • A 21-year-old shot in the leg
  • A 22-year-old shot multiple times in the legs

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered,