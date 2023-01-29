Police: Quadruple shooting leaves 4 men injured in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Four young men were struck when several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle Saturday night.
Police say the quadruple shooting took place on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 9 p.m.
Four victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were placed in stable condition:
- A 20-year-old shot in the back
- An 18-year-old shot in the thigh
- A 21-year-old shot in the leg
- A 22-year-old shot multiple times in the legs
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered,