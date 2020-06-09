Police: Surveillance videos shows group looting in Mayfair

The Philadelphia Police Department has released surveillance video showing a group of men reportedly breaking into a store.

Authorities say police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at approximately 1 a.m. on the 2800 block of Cottman Avenue on June 1.

When police arrived, they found the front door smashed in and the store was decimated.

The video depicts numerous unknown persons inside the store and taking merchandise before leaving.

However, police did not provide deetails on descriptions of those suspects.

Police are asking the public for help locating these suspects. However, if you see these suspects do not approach and contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. All tips will be confidential.

