Police release sketch of man suspected of assaulting jogger in New Jersey park

Police in New Jersey have released a composite sketch of a suspect who they say exposed himself and assaulted a jogger in a park earlier this month.

The incident occurred in Birch Grove Park in Northfield back on Tuesday, May 7, around 4:30 p.m.

(Northfield Township Police Department)

Police say a 28-year old woman was jogging in the park when she encountered the suspect, who then dropped his pants, touched himself, and lunged at the woman as he grabbed her shirt collar.

The victim was able to pull back and break free.

Police have described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, standing approximately 5’11” with a thin build. The suspect may be between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northfield Police Department.