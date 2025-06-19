Parents, administrators unhappy as South Philly charter school set to close after 2025-2026 school year

The Brief A charter school in South Philadelphia is planning to close. It won’t happen until the end of the next school year, meaning families have just a little over a year to decide what they’ll do.



A South Philadelphia charter school will close its doors after the coming academic year citing falling enrollment and changing community demographics as the reasons.

The backstory:

A picture of music legend Kenny Gamble hangs in the small lobby of the Universal Vare Charter School. The co-creator of the Philadelphia Sound is also the founder of the Universal Charter Schools and Gamble’s presence hung in the air as Vare’s leaders spoke of its closing.

Dr. Penny Nixon is the CEO of the Universal Charter Schools. She said, "This decision is not a reflection on our dedicated staff or remarkable scholars. This should not be interpreted as a recommendation for non-renewal."

By the numbers:

Vare Charter, teaching students in 5th through 8th grades, will close its doors at the end of the upcoming 2025/26 school year in the face of what its leaders say is sharply falling enrollment.

With a capacity of 400 students, just 150 enrolled in the 2023/24 school year dropping to 130 this academic year. Vare’s principal says the charter’s South Philly neighborhood is changing.

Karen Howell-Toomer is Vare’s principal. She said, "We have a lot of gentrification in our area and the people moving in are not moving in with children. If they are, they’re not sending them to local schools."

Big picture view:

Vare’s supporters stood inside the sweltering, stone school Thursday as the closure was announced while leaders were careful not to criticize the city’s Board of Education. The Chairman Reginald Streater writing in a statement, "…the Board respects and supports the school’s decision which we believe is grounded in what is best for children."

A leading state senator and a member of the state house, in attendance, praised the decision and the work of charter schools while a parent considers the loss.

Danielle Reavis of South Philadelphia said, "I’m sad about it. It’s heartbreaking. It’s a good school. It should be not closing - they should be able to get kids to come here."