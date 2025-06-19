New laws in 2025 for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

The Brief Several new laws in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware went into effect this year, or soon will take effect. The Paul Miller Distracted Driving Law in Pennsylvania and the Pay Transparency law in New Jersey went into effect in June. Delaware will soon enact a new law that provides emergency abortion access and contraception at state universities.



What we know:

Pennsylvania started enforcing the Paul Miller Distracting Driving Law, which bans all interactive mobile devices while driving, on June 5.

Which devices are banned?

The law defines interactive mobile devices as handheld wireless phones, personal digital assistants, smartphones, portable or mobile computers, or similar devices that can be used for voice communication, texting, emailing, browsing the Internet, instant messaging, playing games, taking or transmitting images, recording or broadcasting video, creating or sharing social media, or otherwise sending or receiving electronic data.

Can you still make phone calls?

Drivers can still use their phones to alert emergency responders, make phone calls, use GPS, and listen to music if they are using hands-free technology.

The law prohibits using at least one hand or another part of the body to support a mobile device, dialing or answering a mobile device by pressing more than a single button, or reaching for a mobile device that requires the driver to maneuver so that the driver is no longer in a seated driving position, OR restrained by a seat belt.

Does the law include red lights?

Yes, drivers will no longer be able to use handheld devices while driving, even when stopped for traffic or red lights.

When can you use handheld devices?

If you need to use your mobile device, drivers must move to the side of or off the road to a location where their vehicle can safely remain stationary.

The law does allow for emergency use exception if necessary to communicate with a law enforcement official or other emergency service to prevent injury to persons or property.

What are the penalties?

The penalty is a written warning for the first 12 months. However, it escalates to a summary offense with a $50 fine starting on June 5, 2026.

A driver may be sentenced to up to an additional five years in prison if they are convicted of homicide by vehicle and distracted driving.

New Jersey instituted the Pay and Benefits Transparency Law at the beginning of June that offers protection for jobseekers within the state.

The law requires employers to include the pay, benefits and other compensation programs for a new job or role within the job application.

It also requires that employers make "reasonable efforts" to make current employees aware of promotional opportunities.

"Pay and benefit transparency helps jobseekers know whether a prospective employer compensates fairly," New Jersey's Department of Labor and Workforce website reads. "It also helps current workers know if they are being compensated fairly compared to other workers doing the same or similar jobs both where they work and across the industry."

Abortions, along with related health care, will be covered by insurance starting January 1, 2025, for Medicaid and January 1, 2026, for most private and state-regulated insurance plans.

Starting in July, Delaware universities are required to provide emergency abortion access and contraception. Any university that lacks the necessary facilities to provide such care or access must refer the patient somewhere that does.