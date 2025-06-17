South Philly staple Ralph's Italian Restaurant celebrates 125 years

The Brief A Philadelphia restaurant is marking a milestone not many businesses can boast. It’s been in business 125 years and they say it’s the oldest family-owned and operated Italian restaurant in the country. Tuesday night they celebrated their amazing anniversary.



One restaurant in Philadelphia is celebrating an anniversary not many other businesses can boast. They say it’s the oldest family-owned and operated Italian restaurant in the United States and they are marking 125 years.

What they're saying:

Elaine Dodaro stated, "I can't believe it's happening. Whoever thought we'd be 125 years old. My heart is blowing up."

It's a Philadelphia landmark and Ralph's Italian Restaurant in South Philadelphia is celebrating this incredible milestone with a big bash. Francesco Dispigno opened the legendary restaurant in 1900, naming it after his son Ralph who ran it for decades. Ralph's daughter, Elaine, worked in the restaurant for years, as well.

She said, "I feel so proud. I only wish my father could see this because I know he would be thrilled. He wouldn't believe it."

Now Elaine’s son, Jimmy Rubino, fourth generation, is running the ship. He said, "I have to pinch myself to think my family’s been doing this for that long. It's crazy."

The backstory:

The restaurant is definitely a trip back in time with old family photos adorning the walls and the original floors. The food prepared the same way Francesco did more than a century ago.

Jimmy explains, "These are recipes that have been brought over from our ancestors in Italy. People say you should change this. No. If it's not broke, don't fix it. It's worked, obviously, for 125 years."

Alexis Rubino is fifth generation and doing social media and marketing. She remarked, "It's surreal to think it’s been around that long."

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney asked, "What is the key to success?"

"One is consistency. We actually have a great product and I'm not biased when I say that," Alexis replied.

Great food and good service are just a few of the ingredients in its longevity.

"But, also the love and dedication that goes into it," Alexis stated.

Jimmy added, "Each generation from the one previous made sure we understand what’s involved here and how important this is and the sacrifices that need to be made."

Big picture view:

Some 200 customers packed the restaurant’s three floors to share in the momentous occasion. Greg Cothran drove in from Bucks County. He said, "It's phenomenal. Oldest Italian restaurant in the county. I've known Jimmy and Eddie Rubino for over 30 years."

Springfield resident Chris Mollin said, "The longevity of the restaurant business is pretty short, so to be here for 125 years tells how great of an establishment it is. The history."

The restaurant is all about family and while it is five generations strong, and will likely be around for a long time to comer, its loyal customer base is also multi-generational.

Among some of the celebrities who have sat down for a meal at Ralph’s are Frank Sinatra and Taylor Swift.