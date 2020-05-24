Police search for gunman after NJ man dies in Bucks County hotel shooting

Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting at a Falls Township hotel early Sunday morning.

The incident reportedly happened around 1 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on the 3100 block of Cabot Boulevard.

Falls Township police officers, responding to a report of shots fired, arrived on scene and found a man in the parking lot near the hotel's front entrance with gunshot wounds to the face and neck. Authorities said he was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and a motive remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The victim was later identified as Davon Frink, 25, of Trenton. Police said he was among a group of Trenton residents who had rented several rooms at the hotel on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

