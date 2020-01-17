Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from North Philadelphia

article

Police say they are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from North Philadelphia.

According to police, Fanny Lara was last seen outside of the Spring Garden School around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Lara is described as 5-foot-5, weighing around 100 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing an Addidas jacket with white stripes, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lara is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093.

