Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from South Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from South Philadelphia.

According to police, Fatima Martinez was last seen leaving her home on the 1900 block of S. 8th Street on Sunday, Nov. 24 around 6:30 p.m. She was wearing a blue jacket, yellow shirt and black Vans.

She is known to frequent the area of 7th and Mifflin.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Cavalieri #665 at South Detectives at 215-686-3013.

