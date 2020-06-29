Police search for missing Delaware woman believed to have been murdered by son

article

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a report of a missing woman, last seen at her home in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Officials say they believe 66-year-old Sheila Doyle is dead. Originally of Fairfax, Virginia, Doyle was at her second residence in Bethany Beach on June 15 about 1 p.m. She was with her son, 35-year-old Brian Doyle.

Authorities believe Brian Doyle is the suspect in his mother’s death. Brian was found dead June 17 by police in Fairfax County.

Brian was known to have stopped in these locations the afternoon of June 16:

Primehook Road, east of Milton

US Route 113 in Milford

Middle Run Valley Nature Area, north of Newark

White Clay Creek State Park, north of Newark

Sheila Doyle is 5’6” and 130 pounds. She has brown hair. She drove a 2020 black Buick Enclave with Virginia plates. That vehicle has been recovered.

Advertisement

Rug missing from Doyle Bethany Beach, Del. home.

A rug was missing from Sheila’s home in Bethany Beach.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sheila Doyle are asked to contact Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-365-8441. Tips can be submitted by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, through the internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by sending an anonymous text to 274637, using the keyword “DSP.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP