Police search for missing girl, 14, last seen in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Alezauna Carter, 14, was last seen at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 near the 7100 block of Theodore Street.

Alezauna has been described by police as 5'2", 110 pounds, with a thin build, fair complexion, blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at (215) 686-3183.

___

RELATED:

Advertisement

Missing: Philadelphia police searching for multiple missing teens

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!