Police search for missing girl, 14, last seen in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.
Alezauna Carter, 14, was last seen at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 near the 7100 block of Theodore Street.
Alezauna has been described by police as 5'2", 110 pounds, with a thin build, fair complexion, blue eyes, and blonde hair.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at (215) 686-3183.
