Police searching for 11-year-old girl missing from East Frankford

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl missing from the East Frankford section of the city.

Imarys Colon, 11, last seen by her mother when she was leaving her family’s home on the 2000 block of Bridge Street.

The young girl was last seen on Nov. 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Colon is described as 5 foot 2 in height and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Burse's whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.