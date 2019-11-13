Police searching for 14-year-old boy missing from Rhawnhurst

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage boy from Rhawnhurst.

Christian Burse, 14, was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday on the 7800 block of Bradford Street.

Burse is described as 6 feet tall and 120 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, tan pants and tan boots.

Anyone with any information on Burse's whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP