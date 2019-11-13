Police searching for 14-year-old boy missing from Rhawnhurst
article
RHAWNHURST - Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage boy from Rhawnhurst.
Christian Burse, 14, was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday on the 7800 block of Bradford Street.
Burse is described as 6 feet tall and 120 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, tan pants and tan boots.
Anyone with any information on Burse's whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.
