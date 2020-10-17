Police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Tacony

article

Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Tacony.

Police say Ylani Roman was last seen Friday around 9 p.m. on the 7100 block of Tulip Street.

Roman is described as 5-foot-5, 155 pounds with brown eye and blonde hair. She was wearing a gray shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Roman's whereabouts should contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.

