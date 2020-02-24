Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for 16-year-old missing from West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Missing Persons
Titanna Divine, 16, was last seen Friday night in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Titanna Divine, 16, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, on the 500 block of North Redfield Street.

Police described Divine as 5-foot-10 and 132 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants.

Anyone with any information on Divine's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

