Police searching for 16-year-old missing from West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.
Titanna Divine, 16, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, on the 500 block of North Redfield Street.
Police described Divine as 5-foot-10 and 132 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing black pants.
Anyone with any information on Divine's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.
